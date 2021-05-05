Middleby Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 1:44 PM ETThe Middleby Corporation (MIDD)MIDDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.63 (+11.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $728.69M (+7.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MIDD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.