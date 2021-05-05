PRA Group Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 PRA Group (PRAA)
- PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+76.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $270.31M (+7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PRAA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.