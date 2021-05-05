US Concrete Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 1:45 PM ETVulcan Materials Company (VMC)VMCBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.30 (-650.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $305.73M (-8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, USCR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.