TopBuild Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 1:47 PM ETTopBuild Corp. (BLD)BLDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.93 (+40.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $738M (+13.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.