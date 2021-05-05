New Jersey Resources FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 1:53 PM ETNew Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)NJRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $736.89M (+15.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NJR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.