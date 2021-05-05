New Jersey Resources FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview

May 05, 2021 1:53 PM ETNew Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)NJRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $736.89M (+15.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, NJR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.