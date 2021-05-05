Sprouts Farmers Market Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETSprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)SFMBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-24.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.62B (-1.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales -5.7%, adj. EBITDA of $133.5M, and gross margin of 36.1%.
- Over the last 2 years, SFM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.