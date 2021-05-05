Western Union pushes into banking with debit, credit card test
May 05, 2021 1:55 PM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)WUBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Western Union (WU -3.1%) plans to test banking products such as debit or credit cards in Q3 2021, Chief Financial Officer Raj Agrawal said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.
- It's also considering forming a marketplace where consumers can shop, he added.
- "We think it's a natural stretch... There's no reason we can't have a broader consumer relationship," Agrawal said during the interview.
- On Tuesday, the money transfer company reported a 2% increase in Q1 revenue to $1.2B, with digital money transfer revenue climbing 45% to $242M, a quarterly high.
- The company expects to exceed $1B of digital revenue this year and reaffirmed its guidance for 2021 adjusted EPS, revenue growth, and operating profit margin.