ALLETE Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 1:55 PM ETALLETE, Inc. (ALE)ALEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (-16.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $318M (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ALE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.