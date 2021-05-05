Big Five Sporting Goods soars to new high after sizzling earnings, special dividend
May 05, 2021
- Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV +31.8%) skyrockets to a new 52-week high after blasting past Q1 estimates and declaring a special dividend.
- Comparable sales were up 31.8% during the quarter vs. +20.5% consensus. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $30M vs. $20M consensus. The retailer says it is leveraging positive trends around recreational activities.
- "Our performance was driven by a combination of strong top-line sales, merchandise margin expansion, and an improved cost structure. The success we have achieved over the course of the past 12 months has significantly strengthened our balance sheet and positioned us to return more value to shareholders," stated big Five CEO Steve Miler on the earnings call.