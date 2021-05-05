Boise Cascade Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 2:01 PM ETBoise Cascade Company (BCC)BCCBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.46 (vs. $0.31 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.68B (+43.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BCC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.