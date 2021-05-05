Axon Enterprise Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 2:02 PM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)AXONBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-47.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $165.96M (+12.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXON has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.