Reinsurance Group of America Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETReinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)RGABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.33 (compared to -$1.41 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.64B (+13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RGA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.