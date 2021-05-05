Kirkland Lake Gold Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 2:05 PM ETAgnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)AEMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $558.05M (+0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.