Hecla Mining Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 2:06 PM ETHecla Mining Company (HL)HLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+233.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $204.48M (+49.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
