iRhythm Technologies Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETiRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)IRTCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.85 (compared to -$0.34 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.32M (+10.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IRTC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.