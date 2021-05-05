Sunoco LP Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 2:10 PM ETSunoco LP (SUN)SUNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+142.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.34B (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adjusted Ebitda of $161M for the quarter.
- Over the last 1 year, SUN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward