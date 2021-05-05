Anheuser-Busch InBev Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 2:11 PM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)BUDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+228.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.38B (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects organic sales growth of 8.7%.
- Over the last 2 years, BUD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.