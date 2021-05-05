Kellogg Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 2:12 PM ETKellogg Company (K)KBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kellogg (NYSE:K) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (-3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.38B (-0.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects organic growth of -1.3%.
- Over the last 2 years, K has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.