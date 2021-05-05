Alliant Energy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 2:14 PM ETAlliant Energy Corporation (LNT)LNTBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $947.58M (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LNT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.