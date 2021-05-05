Tapestry FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 2:14 PM ETTapestry, Inc. (TPR)TPRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+214.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (+13.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects comp for Coach +20.6% and Kate Spade +2.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, TPR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward.