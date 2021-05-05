Magna International Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021
- Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (+82.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.52B (+9.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects adjusted EBIT of $647.9M.
- Over the last 2 years, MGA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.