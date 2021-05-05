Mettler Toledo Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETMettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)MTDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Mettler Toledo (NYSE:MTD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.61 (+40.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $754.12M (+16.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.