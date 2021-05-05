Murphy Oil Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

May 05, 2021 2:16 PM ETMurphy Oil Corporation (MUR)MURBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (+53.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $491.46M (-18.2% Y/Y).
  • Consensus estimate total production of 153.3 Mboe/d vs. guidance 149-157 Mboe/d.
  • Analysts expect Cash from operations of $219.5M.
  • Over the last 2 years, MUR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.
