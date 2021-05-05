Aptiv Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 2:17 PM ETAptiv PLC (APTV)APTVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.68B (+13.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects adjusted operating income $353M.
- Over the last 2 years, APTV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.