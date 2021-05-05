Denbury Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 2:19 PM ETDenbury Inc. (DEN)DENBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Denbury (NYSE:DEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $206.39M (-14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DEN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.