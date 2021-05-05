Howmet Aerospace Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)
- Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-69.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25B (-61.1% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects operating income of $192.9M.
- Over the last 1 year, HWM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.