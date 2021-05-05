Hain Celestial FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 2:23 PM ETThe Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)HAINBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+35.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $507.96M (-8.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects adjusted EBITDA of $66.9M.
- Over the last 2 years, HAIN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.