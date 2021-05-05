FLIR Systems Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021
- FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+26.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $459.39M (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adj. operating margin of 19.7% and adj. operating income $89.4M.
- Over the last 2 years, FLIR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.