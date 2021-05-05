Tenneco Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 2:24 PM ET
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+322.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.42B (+15.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TEN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.