Domtar Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 2:26 PM ETDomtar Corporation (UFS)UFSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Domtar (NYSE:UFS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (+233.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $940.07M (-26.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UFS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.