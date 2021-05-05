TreeHouse Foods Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021
- TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-10.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, THS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.