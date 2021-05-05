ViacomCBS Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (+6.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.27B (+9.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect OIBDA of $1.37B and free cash flow of $201.5M.
- Over the last 2 years, VIAC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.