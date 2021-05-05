Pembina Pipeline Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.57 (+14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$1.73B (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adjusted EBITDA of C$849.6M.
- Over the last 1 year, PBA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.