Trinseo Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETTrinseo PLC (TSE)TSEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.26 (+769.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $932.27M (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TSE has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.