SurveyMonkey Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETMomentive Global Inc. (MNTV)MNTVBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ:SVMK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $100.89M (+14.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SVMK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.