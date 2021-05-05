Revolve Group Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)RVLVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+116.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $157.45M (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RVLV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.