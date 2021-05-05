Post Holdings FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETPost Holdings, Inc. (POST)POSTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.42B (-4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, POST has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.