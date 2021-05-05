Diodes Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETDiodes Incorporated (DIOD)DIODBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+69.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $400.07M (+42.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DIOD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.