Cambium Networks Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETCambium Networks Corporation (CMBM)CMBMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+560.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.07M (+37.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CMBM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.