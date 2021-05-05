Shake Shack Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ET
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (-550.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $161.68M (+12.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales -0.5%, restaurant margin 16.9% and operating margin -2.9%.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $10.7M, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.6%.
- Over the last 2 years, SHAK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward.