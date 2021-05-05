Shake Shack Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)SHAKBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (-550.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $161.68M (+12.9% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect comparable sales -0.5%, restaurant margin 16.9% and operating margin -2.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $10.7M, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.6%.
  • Over the last 2 years, SHAK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward.
