Ping Identity EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue
May 05, 2021 4:18 PM ETPing Identity Holding Corp. (PING)PINGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ping Identity (NYSE:PING): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of -$0.20 misses by $0.11.
- Revenue of $68.9M (+12.2% Y/Y) beats by $6.07M.
- Operating cash flow increased 79% Y/Y to $24.1M.
- Dollar-based net retention rate of 109% accelerated from 2020 fourth quarter level of 108%.
Financial Outlook: Q2: Total ARR of $272.0M-274.0M;Total Revenue of $65.0M-67.0M; Unlevered Free Cash Flow of $2.0M-4.0M
FY: Total ARR of $298.5M-300.5M; Total Revenue of $264.0M-272.0M; Unlevered Free Cash Flow of $11.0M-15.0M
- Press Release