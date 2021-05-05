Ping Identity EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue

  • Ping Identity (NYSE:PING): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of -$0.20 misses by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $68.9M (+12.2% Y/Y) beats by $6.07M.
  • Operating cash flow increased 79% Y/Y to $24.1M.
  • Dollar-based net retention rate of 109% accelerated from 2020 fourth quarter level of 108%.

  • Financial Outlook: Q2: Total ARR of $272.0M-274.0M;Total Revenue of $65.0M-67.0M; Unlevered Free Cash Flow of $2.0M-4.0M

  • FY: Total ARR of $298.5M-300.5M; Total Revenue of $264.0M-272.0M; Unlevered Free Cash Flow of $11.0M-15.0M

  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.