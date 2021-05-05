PayPal EPS beats by $0.20, beats on revenue
May 05, 2021 4:18 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)PYPLBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor27 Comments
- PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.22 beats by $0.20; GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.28.
- Revenue of $6.03B (+30.5% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
- Total Payment Volume of $285 billion, growing 50%, and 46% on an FX-neutral basis; revenue of $6.03 billion, growing 31%, and 29% on an FX-neutral basis.
- Added 14.5 million Net New Active Accounts; ended the quarter with 392 million active accounts.
- TPV expected to grow ~30% at current spot rates and on an FXN basis; revenue expected to grow ~20% at current spot rates and ~18.5% on an FXN basis, to ~$25.75 billion
- GAAP EPS expected to be ~$3.33 compared to $3.54 in FY’20; non-GAAP EPS expected to grow ~21% to ~$4.70
- 52–55 million NNAs expected to be added in FY’21
- Shares +3.2%.
- Press Release