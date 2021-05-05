PayPal EPS beats by $0.20, beats on revenue

  • PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.22 beats by $0.20; GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.28.
  • Revenue of $6.03B (+30.5% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
  • Total Payment Volume of $285 billion, growing 50%, and 46% on an FX-neutral basis; revenue of $6.03 billion, growing 31%, and 29% on an FX-neutral basis.
  • Added 14.5 million Net New Active Accounts; ended the quarter with 392 million active accounts.
  • TPV expected to grow ~30% at current spot rates and on an FXN basis; revenue expected to grow ~20% at current spot rates and ~18.5% on an FXN basis, to ~$25.75 billion
  • GAAP EPS expected to be ~$3.33 compared to $3.54 in FY’20; non-GAAP EPS expected to grow ~21% to ~$4.70
  • 52–55 million NNAs expected to be added in FY’21
  • Shares +3.2%.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.