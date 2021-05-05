Zynga gains 3% amid Q1's record bookings, revenues
May 05, 2021 4:20 PM ETZynga Inc. (ZNGA)ZNGABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is up 2.7% postmarket now, after it topped expectations for bookings and easily cleared user estimates with figures that nearly doubled from last year.
- Booking and revenues hit quarterly records of $720M and $680M respectively, driven by record performance at the company's Social Slots game portfolio. It also saw its best Q1 performances from Empires & Puzzles, Words With Friends, CSR2 and the Casual Cards portfolio.
- Meanwhile average mobile daily active users jumped 85% to 38M, well over expectations for about 21M. Average mobile monthly active users rose 139% to 164M.
- Live services was strong with user pay revenue of $557M (up 62%) and bookings of $596M (up 63%), and advertising revenue and bookings of $123M (up 108%).
- Net loss improved to $23M from a year-ago loss of $104M, and far better than guidance for a $50M loss. EBITDA was $123M, up from a year-ago $68M.
- And it's raising full-year guidance on revenue to $2.7B (up 37%) and on bookings to $2.9B (up 28%), excluding any contributions from the planned acquisition of Chartboost.
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
