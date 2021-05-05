Moderna announces initial positive data for COVID-19 booster shots
May 05, 2021
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) disclosed positive initial data from a Phase 2 study for two types of booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine.
- The trial has evaluated the 50 µg booster doses of mRNA-1273, the original vaccine, and a variant-specific experimental shot mRNA-1273.351.
- In previously vaccinated subjects, mRNA-1273 or mRNA-1273.351 have increased the neutralizing antibody titers against SARS-CoV-2, and two variants of concern first identified in South Africa and Brazil.
- Compared to mRNA-1273 booster, the booster dose of mRNA-1273.351 has induced higher antibody titers against B.1.351, the South African variant.
- Both booster shots were well tolerated, the company said.
- Moderna expects to share the data from a multivalent booster candidate shortly. Named mRNA-1273.211, it combines mRNA-1273 and mRNA-1273.351 in a single vaccine.
- COVID-19 vaccine makers traded lower today after the U.S. announced its support for a waiver of intellectual property protections for Covid-19 vaccines.