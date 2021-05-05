Equinox Gold misses on revenue
- Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.21.
- Revenue of $229.7M (+76.7% Y/Y) misses by $8.1M.
- Produced 129,233 ounces of gold.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $317.5M at March 31, 2021.
- Post acquisition of Premier and sale of Pilar in April 2021, the Company maintains its 2021 production guidance of 600K to 665K oz of gold and cost guidance for cash costs of $940 to $1,000 per oz of gold sold and AISC of $1,190 to $1,275 per oz of gold sold.
