FMC EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue; updates outlook
May 05, 2021 4:34 PM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)FMCBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- FMC (NYSE:FMC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.53 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $1.40 misses by $0.11.
- Revenue of $1.2B (-4.0% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- The company continues to forecast full-year 2021 revenue to be in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion vs. consensus of $4.98B; adjusted EBITDA is still expected to be in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.42 billion, representing 10 percent year-over-year growth at the midpoint. 2021 adjusted earnings are now expected to be in the range of $6.70 to $7.40 per diluted share vs. consensus of $7.10, representing a year-over-year increase of 14 percent at the midpoint and free cash flow is still expected to be $530 to $620 million, representing a 6 percent increase year-over-year. The company continues to expect to repurchase $400 to $500 million of FMC shares in 2021, including the $75 million of shares repurchased in Q1.
- Second quarter revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.19 billion to $1.26 billion vs. consensus of $1.17B, representing an increase of 6 percent at the midpoint compared to second quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be in the range of $330 million to $360 million, representing a 1 percent increase at the midpoint versus Q2 2020. FMC expects adjusted earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $1.68 to $1.88 in the second quarter vs. consensus of $1.80, an increase of 3 percent at the midpoint versus Q2 2020.
- Press Release