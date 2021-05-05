Peloton cut at BofA due to risk of delayed launch of lower-priced treadmill

  • Bank of America drops Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to a Neutral rating after having a Buy rating set on the stock before the treadmill recall announcement earlier today.
  • Analyst Justin Post: "Our biggest concern on the news is not the potential loss of Tread+ subscribers (about 5% of total, but we think many will keep their Tread+ units), but the potential impact on the launch of the new lower-priced Tread. We had anticipated the new tread would be a significant growth driver in FY2022 (June year-end), driving upside to Street revenue and subscriber estimates."
  • BofA expects Peloton will likely delay the lower priced tread launch in the US to Q3.
  • "We estimated 600k new tread sales for FY2022, which was likely well above Street projections. With over 125k estimated TTD Tread+ units sold, a recall or in-home software/hardware adjustment will be a financial headwind for Peloton, but we think it will be manageable."
  • The bigger risk identified by BofA is see is how negative publicity will impact lower-priced Tread sales.
  • Shares of Peloton peeled off 14.56% today.
  • Earlier: Peloton falls further as treadmill recall reverberations continue.
