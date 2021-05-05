Lumen beats profit expectations despite revenue slowdown in Q1

  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) trading is calm and shares are flat after a first-quarter earnings report where revenues declined about 3.8%, mostly in line with expectations, and the company beat profit expectations.
  • Slight revenue declines were broad and businesswide. But the company posted net income of $475M, up from a prior-year $314M.
  • EBITDA ticked down to $2.165B from $2.209B.
  • Net cash from operations was $1.525B; free cash flow more than doubled, to $850M from a year-ago $385M. At quarter's end, Lumen had cash and equivalents of $486M.
  • "We generated solid Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow in the first quarter, and we remain on track to achieving our financial targets for the year," says CEO Jeff Storey.
  • Revenue by segment: International and global accounts, $1.01B (down 2.7%); Large Enterprise, $937M (down 3%); Mid-Market Enterprise, $716M (down 5.9%); Wholesale, $929M (down 4.1%); Mass Markets, $1.43B (down 3.8%).
  • For 2021, the company's reiterating its guidance for EBITDA of $8.4B-$8.6B, and free cash flow of $2.8B-$3B. It expects to pay $1.1B out in dividends for the year.
  • Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
  • Press release
