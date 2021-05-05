Camping World agrees to buy Hilmerson RV to expand in the Minnesota market
- Camping World (NYSE:CWH) agreed to acquire Hilmerson RV in Little Falls, Minnesota.
- Terms weren't disclosed. The deal is expected to to close in early summer, according to a statement.
- The purchase will be the company’s 11th location in the state of Minnesota.
- Camping World currently has operating dealerships, agreements to acquire existing RV dealerships, is under new construction or has a land acquisition pending in 45 of the 48 continuous states.
