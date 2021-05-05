EPR Properties Q1 earnings improve as more theaters reopen

May 05, 2021 4:48 PM ETEPR Properties (EPR)EPRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Q1 results exceed consensus estimates as the REIT's rent collections improved and more theater locations opened.
  • Q1 cash collections were ~72% of pre-COVID contractual cash revenue and improved to ~77% in April.
  • ~96% of EPR's non-theater ~71% of its theater locations were open for business as of April 30, 2021 and ~98% of its theaters will be open by May 21.
  • Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 52 cents vs. average analyst estimate of 34 cents; compares with 23 cents in Q4 2020 and $1.14 a year ago.
  • EPR shares rise 0.5% in after-hours trading.
  • Q1 total revenue of $111.8M beats consensus of $100.7M; compares with $93.4M in Q4 and $151.0M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 adjusted EBITDAre of $82.2M vs. $69.6M in Q4 and $130.6M in Q1 2020.
  • Conference call on May 6 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Earlier, EPR Properties FFO beats by $0.18, beats on revenue
